ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The struggles continued for the Emporia State volleyball team at Missouri Western on Saturday evening, suffering a third straight sweep and a sixth straight loss.
ESU has also has a current streak of 11 straight losing sets.
The Hornets never led in the opening set, but largely kept pace with the Griffons until they closed out with a 6-1 run for the 25-18 win.
Though ESU had a 4-1 lead early in the second, it was more of the same. The game remained close until a late 6-0 stretch in favor of the Griffons proved to be the difference in a 25-17 set.
A Yuchen Du kill started the third, but even with nine ties, MWSU pulled in front for good early on with the 25-14 victory.
Jessica Hayes had 10 kills while Du added nine with six digs. Emma Dixon dished 31 assists for 36 team kills on the night. Rylie Fornelli had a team-high 21 digs.
It was a quick ending to a match that saw the two teams go to extra points in five sets when they played at White Auditorium earlier this season.
“When you look from the outside, we’re really tentative ... when things didn’t go our way,” ESU Head Coach Bing Xu said. “You can see the players ... get quiet and didn’t show a whole lot of personality or character.”
“When everything goes our way, everybody is a good player, shows a lot of energy. Tough situations shows character, shows who can carry this team. We don’t have that. That’s the thing they need to work on. Skill-wise, we work on a lot of stuff, take care of off-speed stuff and it shows. When they (keep) their composure ... they control the ball very well. However, every time they make a mistake, they overanalyze themselves, get quiet (and it’s) contagious. That’s the team we have right now. If we’re good, we’re good together, bad, we’re all bad together.”
The immediate road doesn’t get any easier for the Hornets. They travel to Topeka on Tuesday to play No. 3 Washburn in a rematch of the Turnpike Tussle at 7 p.m. Their following four games will be on their home court, starting with Newman on Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.