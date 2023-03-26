Several local teachers were honored over the weekend as regional nominees for Kansas Teacher of the Year.
Riverside Elementary School teacher Megan Powers and Emporia Middle School teacher Misty Lawson were Region No. 2 nominees. They were recognized during a ceremony in Topeka Sunday afternoon.
Emporia native Emily Veer, who teachers at Spring Hill High School, was a Region No. 3 nominee. She was recognized during a reception in Overland Park Sunday evening.
Fonda Telthorst, a music teacher at Piper Prairie Elementary School, Piper Unified School District 203, and Cherryl Delacruz, a mathematics teacher at Highland Park High School, Topeka USD 501, were named Region 2 finalists for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year award.
Other semifinalists were Olga McAlpine, a fourth-grade teacher at Jackson Heights Elementary School, North Jackson Heights USD 335; Elizabeth Olorunfemi, a first-grade teacher at Overbrook Attendance Center, Santa Fe Trail USD 434; Jessica Greenfield, a chemistry and physics teacher at Humboldt High School, Humboldt USD 258; and Robert Jackson, a science teacher at Seaman Middle School, Seaman USD 345.
Michelle Tapko, a sixth-grade teacher at Roesland Elementary School, Shawnee Mission Unified School District 512, and Taylor Bussinger, a social studies teacher at Prairie Trail Middle School, Olathe USD 233, were named Region 3 finalists for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year award.
Other semifinalists were Catherine Karst, a kindergarten teacher at Overland Trail Elementary School, Blue Valley USD 229; Laurie Ann Tyner, a kindergarten teacher at Central Heights Elementary School, Central Heights USD 288; Sarah Starforth, a special education teacher at Arrowhead Day School, Shawnee Mission USD 512; and Tierney Thompson, a special education teacher at Bonner Springs High School, Bonner Springs-Edwardsville USD 204.
Region No. 1 recognitions will be held next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.