Recovery Residence for Female Addicts Serving Lyon and Surrounding Counties
Empower House Ministries recently announced two recent funding sources toward its mission to start a residential recovery center for female addicts in Emporia that will service Lyon County and surrounding areas.
The organization’s mission is two-fold:
F Provide addicts with stable and empowering housing while pursuing long-term recovery.
F Teach residents essential life skills (budgeting, job search, cooking, health, relationships, self-identity, etc.) through on-site clinics.
Therapy Services owned by Gayle Taylor-Ford made a donation toward the Emporia House Ministries general fund. Taylor-Ford serves as the president of the Board of Directors for Empower House Ministries.
As a Clinical Addictions Counselor and owner/executive director of Therapy Services LLC, Taylor-Ford has “a profound understanding of the need for Empower House Ministries.” Therapy services provides outpatient addictions treatment as well as home and community based traumatic brain injury waiver services, cognitive therapy, behavior therapy, parenting classes and non-emergency transportation.
“There is a great need for specialized services for housing for women in recovery from addiction,” she said in a written release. “Many times, they get left out of the commercial market due to money, credit score, joblessness or current legal problems. A program such as this is appreciated, and we look forward to opening day when we can begin making referrals.”
Empower House Ministries said Taylor-Ford was “a strong asset” to the board.
“Gayle is a tremendous asset and resource on our board,” said board treasurer Victor Edelman. “She brings incredible insight and knowledge of the unique challenges and needs of the clients that Empower House Ministries is committed to help live a sober and empowered life. She is very passionate in her commitment to make a big difference in the lives of the people that she has chosen to dedicate time and resources to help them on their path to change their lives in a meaningful way.”
Another recent funding announcement is the receipt of a $2,500 from Walmart.
Each year, U.S. stores award local cash grants ranging from $250 - $5,000. The grants are designed “to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart operates.”
For more information, please visit www.empowerhouseministries.org.
