It was the final drive, in the regular season’s last game, at the end of a week that’s shaken the Spartans when EHS finally struck Friday night.
Trailing 49-0 in the fourth quarter at Manhattan, just two days after the Emporia Board of Education terminated the contract of head coach Corby Milleson, the Spartans began from their own 20-yard line and Bobby Trujillo took over. The sophomore running back carried the ball seven times for 28 yards, adding another 20 on a pair of receptions from junior quarterback Cam Geitz, helping EHS march into Manhattan territory. Then, one play after Trujillo barreled through the line one more time, Camden Kirmer took a pitch straight through the host’s defense and burst into the endzone for a 31-yard score.
“We kept giving it to Bobby on a vear and that was our read,” said interim head coach Ketton Tuttle, who spent the last five seasons as the Spartans’ offensive line coach. “We kept giving it to him and he kept getting positive yardage. After a while, we got it out on the pitch to Camden, it broke and we were lucky enough to get one in the end zone.”
It was a single touchdown in the dying minutes of a 42-point defeat that dropped the Spartans to 2-6. But in a week that featured so much confusion and change, and so little fun, EHS’ players finally got to have some, celebrating Kirmer’s together score in the navy-blue end zone.
Manhattan (5-3) mowed over the Spartans, 49-7, in the regular season finale at Bishop Stadium Friday night. Kirmer’s late rushing score gave the senior a team-high 53 yards on the ground and Trujillo added 28 of his own, but the counterattack from Manhattan overwhelmed EHS as the Lorenzo Whilhoite-led rushing brigade gained 273 yards. Geitz was efficient on the six plays the Spartans chose to pass the ball, completing four passes for 53 yards, including a 14-yard, first quarter strike to senior Daniel Knapp.
The defeat comes nearly 48 hours after Milleson was fired following an investigation into allegations of abuse. The BOE voted 5-0 to dismiss the head coach of six seasons. Milleson will receive the remainder of his salary for the 2020 season, and he will remain in his teaching role at EHS.
The Spartans leaned heavily on Kirmer Friday night, going to the senior early and often in the running game. He didn’t find his usual success in the opening quarter, but the senior recovered for 26 first half rushing yards and entered the locker room as Emporia’s leading gainer.
But neither Kirmer nor Geitz, who tossed 24 first half yards, could get the Spartans’ offense moving. EHS recorded just three first downs in the half, and came away empty from two trips across midfield. And while the Spartans stalled, Manhattan torched them to the tune of 224 first half rushing yards.
Wilhoite rolled over the Spartans, racking up all 92 of his yards on the ground in the opening half. The senior’s 19-yard rushing score in the first quarter put the host’s on the board. Manhattan quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner, who threw for 66 first half yards, got it done on the ground, too. The junior gained his 80 rushing yards while running in Manhattan’s second and third touchdowns of the night before the half and EHS trailed 21-0 at the break.
“I would say the offense struggled a little bit,” Tuttle said. “I’ve been trying to tell them for quite a while that I want them to exceed their intensity. And it feels like at times we just got a little flat.”
Friday’s game marked Tuttle’s head coaching debut. The interim coach played college football at Iowa Western Community College and Fort Hays State, and has served as the Spartans’ offensive line coach since 2015. Tuttle grew up in Iowa in a family of coaches, including both of his parents.
On the sidelines of Bishop Stadium Friday, he reached a milestone.
“I took a minute to kind of take it in,” Tuttle said. “As a little kid, growing up with parents who were coaches and growing up around sports, I’ve always kind of had the dream of being a head coach. Now I can say I got that chance and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Hopes of a second half comeback for the Spartans were dashed in the opening minutes of the second half when Manhattan scored 28 points on eight plays from scrimmage.
Senior Ty Jackson returned the second half kick off 78-yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 28-0 before an offensive snap was taken. After EHS went three-and-out, Aschenbrenner connected with Kyler Hahn for a 28-yard touchdown reception. Junior running back Vinny Jackson, who finished the night with 32 yards rushing, ran in scores of five and 27 yards on Manhattan’s next two possessions, and midway through the third quarter, the 49-0 rout triggered a running clock.
The Spartans delivered a reason to celebrate in the waning moments of what was nearly a lost night for EHS. The 14-play, 80-yard drive put a needed, positive book end on a week of abrupt change within the program; Kirmer’s touchdown the proverbial reset button as the Spartans enter a new era.
“I tried to tell them all week that this is a game and we need to have some fun,” Tuttle said. “Did we have some rough parts tonight? Sure. Ultimately, I wanted to see them play together for each other and really just get back to football”
Next week, EHS enters the postseason with a record of 2-6. Despite their place in the standings, Tuttle indicated that the Spartans may very well get one more chance to play on their home field this fall on Oct. 30.
“I think there’s a few scenarios to round out, but I think there’s a chance, luckily enough, that we’ll play our game at home.” Tuttle said.
