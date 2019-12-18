The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors approved changes to the health center’s sliding fee policy and no-show policy during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Starting Jan. 1, the sliding fee policy will include a $20 nominal fee — increased from $10 — which will be assessed to patients who are below 100 percent of the federal poverty level.
“[Patients] can come in here and have all kinds of things done, but if they qualify ... the only amount they’ll pay is $20,” CEO Renee Hively said.
Hively said this policy, which was designed by Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold, is intended to break down financial barriers for health center patients. The health center also offers payment arrangements to its patients, so if they are not able to pay the $20 the day of service they will still receive care.
The no-show policy will be a new policy for the health center. Hively said the health center did not have a true no-show policy in place before, but letters were sent out to patients each time they missed appointments without first notifying the health center. This change will see a $20 no-show fee charged to patients who do not notify the health center when they are unable to make it to a scheduled appointment in the medical or behavioral health clinics.
“We had a procedure in place that if they no-showed four times in 12 consecutive months, then they had a limited scheduling ability,” Hively said. “We felt like we had a lot of manpower going into that, because they would get phone calls, they would get letters after every no-show, and it really wasn’t effective at all.”
The fee will be one of the lower no-show fees for medical providers in the state.
Outgoing Medical Director Dr. James Fast said leveraging a fee for no-shows was a good idea. He said there have been times where he has had multiple no-shows in a row, which cuts down on his productivity.
“We’ve talked about this a lot in the clinic and decided that the only thing we really have to sell is our time and our wisdom — and hopefully there’s plenty of wisdom to go with that time,” Fast said. “The whole idea that people would just disappear or just never show and never call and just leave us hanging — I’ve had as many as three in a row where, all of a sudden, I’m sitting there for an hour and a half with literally nobody to work on. It’s such a waste of time.”
Fast said the health center may not always see that money, but the charge will serve as a reminder to patients that providers, nurses and other staff’s time is valuable.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “It’s certainly a reminder to them that they’re dealing with professionals who have other responsibilities and you can’t just let them hang.”
Hively said the health center will communicate the new policy via social media, online and at the registration areas. The verbiage on reminder phone calls for appointments will also be changed to include information about the $20 no-show fee.
The board also reviewed the results of a recent staff satisfaction survey, which were mostly positive. Staff identified issues with communication from FHCHC leadership as some of the top concerns.
“Overall, compared to the 2018 staff satisfaction survey, this was really a huge leap in the right direction,” Hively said. “I was really excited about that. Communication seems to be the hard one. Our leadership team does a really good job communicating across the board, but we still are struggling to get that information pushed down. We’re going to work on that this year.”
The board also approved what Hively calls a “conservative” working budget for 2020, which was put together by Ringgold.
“We’re pretty conservative on some of the areas of expenses and revenue, but I think we should be conservative moving into 2020 as we continue with our prudent expense control and getting productivity up,” Hively said. “I would definitely want to say thank you to all the staff of Flint Hills Community Health Center because without all their buy-in and contribution of expense control and providers increasing productivity, they are a phenomenal team. We’re going to just continue to get better.”
Hively said she believes 2020 will be an exciting year for the health center, with the real opportunity to be “in the black” soon.
“This is a historical moment for Flint Hills Community Health Center, hopefully by the end of December — at the end of the year — to be in the black,” she said. “That’s very positive and I think there is a direct correlation between our financial stability and the culture of our organization as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.