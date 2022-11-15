Emporia Police want to know who stole $6,500 worth of copper from a heating company.
A police report released Tuesday indicates someone broke into Stever's Heating and Air, 301 Market Street, Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Police spokesman Capt. Ray Mattas said Tuesday there are no suspects at this time. He declined to release more details about the case.
Copper theft has become common in recent years, with individuals or gangs hoping to make fast money by selling it at metal recycling centers. But Mattas said he knows of no other current cases in Emporia.
Whoever stole the copper could be charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.
A 2008 FBI report said thieves can turn 50 pounds of copper into $200 in cash.
