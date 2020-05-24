A high-speed chase that began in Emporia ended in a wreck near Williamsburg Sunday afternoon.
Emporia Police had been seen questioning the driver of a Ford Econoline van in the Dollar Tree parking lot, 2200 Industrial Rd., early Sunday afternoon. The van has shown up in several posts on social media in recent days stating the driver has been stalking young women in the area.
The driver reportedly refused to exit the vehicle and drove away. A witness to the incident said the van "nearly hit" the police officers on scene in the process.
The chase headed northbound on Interstate 35, where the van eventually wrecked near Williamsburg.
We have reached out to the Emporia Police Department for more information. If you have any information about this, or any other crime, call Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 342-2273, submit a tip on the P3 Tips app, or EPD directly by calling 343-4200.
