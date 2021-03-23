Emporia State's Tre'Zure Jobe has been named Second-Team Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-American.
This is the 13th time a Lady Hornet has earned at least second-team All-American honors, and the first time a player has earned the honors since Kelly Moten in 2017.
Jobe was the MIAA Player of the Year, a First-Team All-MIAA and MIAA All-Defensive team selection this year as she averaged an MIAA best 19.6 points and 3.0 steals per game. She is second in the nation in total steals and minutes played while ranking fifth in total field goals made. She was ranked third in the MIAA in assist to turnover ratio, fourth in assists, fifth in made 3-pointers and 3-point percentage, and sixth in field goal and free throw percentage. She is leading the nation in minutes played and ranks third in total steals.
In her career, the sophomore from Wichita has scored 1,015 points with 206 assists and 151 steals in 56 career games. She is the 32nd Lady Hornet with 1,000 points.
Jobe has been named MIAA Player of the Week seven times in her career. She scored a Lady Hornet freshman record 518 points ranks second with 106 freshman assists.
She is one of three sophomores to earn at least third-team All-American honors from the D2CCA this season and is the first Lady Hornet sophomore to be named All-American since Michelle Stueve in 2006.
The Lady Hornets finished the season 18-7 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in the last 25 years.
