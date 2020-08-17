The Bushwhackers were a political group set on anarchy here in Kansas in the 1850s.
Bushwhackers were intolerant of the free press, the freedom to speak and the rights of fellow men. They were determined to suppress such efforts to protect the general rights we as Americans are assured to enjoy. In particular, the Bushwhackers wanted Kansas to be a slave state.
”Bushwhackers,” is a term of history for a group of thugs and Yardbirds who wanted Kansas to come into the Union as a slave State. Their main tactics were to suppress all freedoms that they possibly could. They would storm any bastion of free speech and assembly that they could to destroy our freedoms. They really did hate our Union. They burned whole towns and businesses while paying particular attention to any law enforcement agencies that they could destroy.
Bushwhackers killed wantonly on the borders of Kansas.
Bushwhackers burned and looted our state. Their crowning victory of hate was when they burned Lawrence and destroyed two newspapers there.
It didn’t take the clear-minded citizens of Kansas long to rise up and destroy these hateful Bushwhackers. (Look up the term Bushwhackers and the next term that I will share).
It didn’t take long for Jayhawks to rise up to go head to head with the Bushwhackers. We Free Staters responded to the call of the Union en masse to fight the Bushwhackers. Over 60% of Kansas men joined in the cause to refuse to see their Union, nor their freedoms, denied by this very political group. (Look up what political group that the Bushwhackers belong ed to.)
I am certain that the likes of those Kansans remain in the blood of us Free Staters who refuse to see our nation destroyed.
I know that the call is strong if we are reminded of our roots. Do not believe that anyone else but the Antifas and the other Yardbirds are not behind their present efforts of general anarchy. Be sure that they represent the foundations of the Bushwhackers who once raided our state with very similar intent. The same type of thugs and Yardbirds are coming close to owning some large cities due to very similar Bushwhacker ideology concerning our Union.
Could it be that the large very liberal cities that are burning today were just not liberal enough? On the contrary. Very sad indeed!
I feel in my soul that there still remain a strong majority of Jayhawks that see what the Yardbird Bushwhackers are doing and simply will have none of it.
Be warned, present day Bushwhackers, to stay very clear of the Free State.
My last inquiry is, where are the William Allen Whites to take on the present anarchists? Mr. White sure did a great job at one time taking on the Klu Klux Klan in Kansas. Is there any of his spirit left in town?
(1) comment
I thought Bush wackers were those people enterfering with someone trying to make out with a girl on a secluded country road. Thank you Bill, you have enlighten me again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.