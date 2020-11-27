Emporia State Head Volleyball Coach Bing Xu has announced the signing of four high school players to attend ESU and play volleyball for the Hornets. Sienna King, Leah Mach, Carleigh Pritchard and Ainslee Stepp will compete for the Hornets in the fall of 2021.
“I am so happy and excited to add four quality student athletes to our volleyball program,” said Xu. “They are great people and gifted. I believe that they are going to represent Emporia State, our athletic department and volleyball team well.”
Sienna King • 6-0 • Hitter • Stilwell, Kan. • Blue Valley HS
King averaged 2.4 kills and had 49 blocks in 57 sets for Blue Valley HS as a senior.
Xu on King:
“Sienna is another middle/right side hitter. She has been around volleyball all the time and is really passionate. Her fundamentals are formed very well and that gives her more options to help us out.”
Leah Mach • 6-0 • Hitter • Lincoln, Neb. • Lincoln Pius X HS
Mach helped lead Lincoln Pius X HS to a 23-4 record and spot in the Nebraska Class A state tournament.
Xu on Mach:
“Leah is a strong all around outside hitter. She sees game very well and she brings a consistency to her game both from front row and back row.”
Carleigh Pritchard • 6-0 • Middle Hitter • Louisburg, Kan. • Louisburg HS
Pritchard averaged 3.3 kills preset and had 36 blocks in 51 sets for Lousiburg HS.
Xu on Pritchard:
“Carleigh Prichard is a smart and athletic middle hitter. She has been trained very well with one of the top volleyball clubs in the Kansas City area. She has a lot potential to help our offense and defense.”
Ainslee Stepp • 5-10 • Hitter/Setter • Kansas City, Mo. • Staley HS
Stepp averaged 2.3 kills and 3.0 digs per set for Staley HS as a senior.
Xu on Stepp:
“Ainslee is a very versatile player. She is a very good blocker and she is capable to attack as a hitter and run offense as a setter for us.”
“They all have very high volleyball IQ. They are going to bring a lot talent and solid performance to our program,” said Xu. “I am looking forward to working with them and being a part of their successful career academically and athletically at Emporia State University.”
