William E. Weingartner, Jr., 73, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his home north of Madison.
He was born August 18, 1949 in Pratt, Kansas the son of William E. Sr. and Bobbie Moore Weingartner. Bill attended Madison High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. Bill furthered his education through the Flint Hills Vo-Tech in Emporia where he studied electronics.
Bill used the electrical training that he received to build horse trailers for a local Madison company. He later began a career at IBP/Tyson. Bill began doing rail off transfers in the carcass cooler. He spent the last several years working in the ground beef department. Bill retired with over 46 years of service on February 2, 2016.
Bill enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard and served with the 190th Refueling Wing known as the Kansas Coyotes at Forbes Field in Topeka. He left the guard as a Senior Airman.
His life forever changed on February 27, 1971, the day he married the love of his life, Debra Butler. They began their lives together during a ceremony at the Neal Methodist Church. They settled down north of Madison where they raised their three sons.
Bill will live on in the hearts and memories of his devoted wife, Debra of their home; sons, William E. Weingartner III of Gardner, Kansas, Aric A. Weingartner of Lee’s Summit, MO and Mark A. Weingartner of Emporia; grandchildren, Ashden, Adelyn and Cameron; a brother, Steve Weingartner, a sister, Barbara Weingartner Schuster of Waddell, Arizona; numerous extended family and a community of friends.
Services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Friday, April 21, 2023 at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow services at Blakely Cemetery. The family will receive friends the hour prior to services on Friday, and after the burial, there will be a reception with refreshments at the Sauder Community Center in Madison starting around 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Harvest and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
