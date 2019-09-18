The Emporia Gazette
The names of those involved in a Monday car versus bicycle accident which resulted in one person being airlifted to an outside hospital were released Wednesday morning.
Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage said the 21-year-old Emporia woman who was riding the bicycle was Nicole Gannon and the driver of an SUV with which she collided was 56-year-old Glenda Rice, also of Emporia.
Gannon was transported to Newman Regional Health via ambulance and, from there, airlifted to Topeka via Life Save helicopter with apparent head injuries.
According to an ealrier statement from the Emporia Police Department, around 9:35 a.m. Monday, the Emporia Police Department and EMS were dispatched to 12th Avenue and East Street for the report of an injury accident involving a bicycle.
Sage said in a written statement that, according to witnesses, a bicycle operated by a 21-year-old Emporia woman - later identified as Gannon - was northbound on East Street while an SUV driven by a 56-year-old Emporia woman — later identified as Rice — was westbound on East 12th Avenue.
“The witnesses reported the bicycle did not stop at the stop sign at 12th and East and collided into the rear, driver-side door of the SUV,” Sage wrote.
The cyclist was unconscious when first responders arrived on scene.
The cyclist was not wearing a bicycle helmet. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
