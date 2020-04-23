Local McDonald’s will be participating in a nationwide campaign to celebrate first responders.
The promotion began Wednesday and goes through May 5. First responders and healthcare workers simply need to ask for their “Thank You” meal while ordering and show proof, such as a work ID badge.
They have the choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All of these options also come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and hash browns.
In the afternoon and evening, they have the choice of a double cheeseburger, 6 Piece McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish. All of these options also come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
Choices may vary by restaurant.
Lane Enterprises, which owns and operates 38 restaurants around Kansas, said it was proud to celebrate frontline workers in that way.
“We are extremely grateful to every person that is working on the front lines,” Robert Lane said. “We are proud to serve the first responders who are working, and that goes for our employees as well.”
For more information visit www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/free-thank-you-meal.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.