The Chase County Board of Education narrowly voted Wednesday night in favor of requiring students and staff to wear masks unless certain conditions exist when school begins on Aug. 27.
After a lengthy discussion and multiple proposals, the board voted 4-3 on a measure that requires masks to be worn inside school buildings unless “students/staff can be in a single cohort group or can be socially distanced.” Board members Mike Spinden, Mike Boyts and Catherine Jones voted against the measure.
“There was a lot of discussion looking at what is going on in the county and what mandates are being enforced,” Superintendent Glenna Grinstead said after the meeting. “The board spent a lot of time discussing different ideas — one proposal came up for a vote and was voted down. The board really put a lot of thought and effort into this decision.”
The changes to the board’s reopening plan, which was adopted during a meeting on July 30, further lay out when masks are and are not required throughout the school day. A letter published on the district’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon informed students, staff and patrons what will be expected when students return to class later this month — and when staff returns for in-service time on Monday.
According to the letter:
- Masks are required during transitions and in common spaces.
- Masks are not required when students and staff are in a single cohort group.
- Masks are not required when students and staff can maintain social/physical distance in a classroom.
- The school will supply each student with two masks. It is recommended that students and staff change masks at least once, if not twice, throughout the day.
- Reusable masks should be washed daily. Parents are responsible for washing the masks.
- Parents/guardians are also welcome to supply masks for their children.
- Disposable masks will also be acceptable. The school will have disposable masks available if a student forgets his/her mask.
Grinstead said prior to Wednesday’s decision, the most common questions asked by patrons regarding the reopening plan had to do with masks. Answers to several questions and greater details about the reopening plan can be found on the district’s Facebook page.
“Most of the feedback we’ve had has been pretty positive,” Grinstead said. “I think parents want their kids in school.”
%5EBudget hearing
The board also held its annual budget hearing for the upcoming school year. Grinstead said there was no input from patrons and the 2020-2021 budget was passed without any changes to what was previously printed.
The General Fund for 2020-21 is $3,116,734. The General Fund is used to fund any of the approved operating expenditures of the school district. As mandated by current school finance law, this General Fund requires a local mill levy of 20 mills and will generate $1.002,763 (32.2%) of the total General Fund. The remaining $2,113,971 (67.8%) will be funded by the State of Kansas.
“We did get a slight increase (in funding) for this year,” Grinstead said.
The total mill levy of 64.399 is a small, .359 mill decrease from last year.
A new fund was added to the school’s budget for this year for preschool-aged, at-risk students. The state is providing funding for districts to include programs for such students.
That will mean some changes for the way preschool is done in Chase County. There will no longer be a 3-year-old preschool program, and the 4-year-old program will go five days per week with morning and evening sessions.
During the meeting the board also:
- Accepted the hire of Alex Weiss as the district’s new Activities Director. Weiss has been at Chase County for one year as a junior high and high school physical education teacher.
- Accepted the hire of Hugo Escobar as an assistant cross country coach.
The board will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the district office in Cottonwood Falls to further discuss and finalize plans for reopening.
“This is too important for us to not meet one more time to make sure we’re all on the same page,” Grinstead said.
