Not long ago, Andy and I went for lunch in Topeka, and was really pleased to enjoy the offerings at Norsemen Brewing Company in Topeka.
One item in particular was a side — not potato chips, or pickle chips — but beet chips.
Well, as soon as I could get my hands on some fresh raw beets I decided we’d reproduce that at home. There happened to be quite a few at last Wednesday’s Emporia Farmer’s Market.
You can use any kind of beet and mixing the red, gold and pink varieties brightens up the plate. The recipes I researched state striped beets (Chioggia) are particularly fun as chips, however they are hard to come by unless you grow them yourself (that’s a project for my fall garden this year).
Beets are less starchy than potatoes and are full of vitamin C, fiber, folate, manganese and potassium. A serving even has 2 grams of protein.
Your beet chips can be fried or baked. Baked is, of course, healthier, but I find fried crunchier. The unusual color, slight sweetness paired with salt and satisfying crunch all make beet chips an exciting snack or side dish.
The beets won’t crisp up until they cool off, so if you go to test one, you’re looking to make sure it’s cooked through and basically tender to the bite, not crisp.
While you can store beet chips in an airtight container for a day or two, they are best served fresh. Try something new this week! Let’s get cooking.
DEEP FRIED BEET CHIPS
1 quart vegetable or canola oil
3 medium beets
Coarse sea salt
In a large, wide pot heat the oil to 375 degrees (oil should be about 1-inch deep). Measure the temperature with a candy thermometer or guesstimate it by dipping in the handle of a wooden spoon: the oil should bubble up around the handle immediately. If it doesn’t bubble up right away, it’s still too cold; if it bubbles up violently, however, or splatter, it’s too hot.
While the oil heats, scrub the beets clean, peel the beets, and slice them as thinly and evenly as possible. A kitchen mandoline is useful here, but not necessary. A sharp knife and steady hand will do the trick just fine. (Wash your hands frequently to avoid staining them — RM)
Place a cooling rack on a baking sheet near the stove — this is where you’ll drain the beet chips after cooking.
Slip about a third of the beet slices into the oil, being careful not to crowd the pot. You only want a single layer of beets across the top of the oil. They should sizzle briskly when first put in the oil. If they don’t, the oil isn’t hot enough — remove the beets and bring the oil up to 375 degrees, the sizzling will slow down as they cook.
Fry the beet slices until the sizzling slows and the beets are cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes depending on how thickly they’re cut.
With a spider, slotted spoon or tongs remove the beets and drain them on the cooling rack. (I added an intermediary step of layered paper towels for the initial removal, flipping the chips once to help absorb excess oil, and them flipping them out onto the cooling rack, which I also lined with paper towels — RM) The chips will crisp up as they cool. Repeat with the remaining beet slices.
Sprinkle the chips with salt, if you like. Serve at room temperature once they’ve become crisp.
Martha Stewart bakes hers, which is of course healthier. I think I would put some parchment paper below and on top of the cut beets before I put the baking sheet on them in order to prevent any staining
Baked beet chips
2 medium beets
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, with racks in upper and lower thirds. Peel beets and slice 1/16-inch thick with a mandoline. In a large bowl, toss beets with extra-virgin olive oil.
On two rimmed baking sheets (or use one sheet and bake in two batches), arrange beets in a single layer. Stack another rimmed baking sheet on top of each. Bake until edges of beets begin to dry out, about 20 minutes.
Uncover and rotate sheets. Bake 10 to 20 minutes, removing chips as they become lightened in color. Transfer to a wire rack; chips will crisp up as they cool.
