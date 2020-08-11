Emporia’s first responders are gearing up to help save lives both on and off the clock by partnering with the American Red Cross with the 17th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive this week.
This year’s battle blood drive begins noon — 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave.
It continues 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
Each year during the Battle of the Badges, the Emporia Fire Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Police Department compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Everyone who comes to give will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, and can cast a vote to determine who will win this year’s contest.
“We are so indebted to our community’s first responders for their continued commitment to helping with blood collection during the summer months,” said Susan Faler, account manager for the Red Cross Central Plains Blood Services Region. “The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive remains an important way for area residents to support these local heroes and help save a life by giving blood.”
The Emporia Battle of the Badges Blood Drive comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to a strong blood supply. The Red Cross urgently needs donors to help prevent a shortage.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma - including convalescent plasma - between Aug. 1 and Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.Plus.
If you give by Aug. 31, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
The Red Cross is strongly encouraging appointments to ensure social distancing. Make an appointment to give blood at the 2020 Emporia Battle of the Badges Blood Drive by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code Emporia.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
