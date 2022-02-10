Lyon County prosecutors hit the brakes Wednesday, when it comes to charges against a suspect in an Oklahoma prison.
Court Administrator Ruth Wheeler says during a status conference, the county “stayed” any further action against Jerry Ray Brown. That means court cases in Oklahoma will take precedence.
Brown, 43, was arrested in Emporia Monday, October 25, 2021 after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in northeast Oklahoma, then stealing gasoline in Lyon County. He faces four counts locally.
But Brown also awaits trial for two bank robberies in the Tulsa area. Those cases are in federal court. Brown also is accused of embezzlement in Tulsa County.
Lyon County prosecutors planned to hold a preliminary hearing on the local charges in January, but it was postponed because Brown lacked legal counsel.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Tulsa was checking on the status of Brown's case Thursday morning.
