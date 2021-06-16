The Emporia City Commission voted to direct funds into road work projects during its action session Wednesday evening.
First, it voted in favor of using $1.9 million in Kansas Department of Transportation funding to pay for construction on Road 180 between Roads G and F5.
KDOT will be responsible for all costs not to exceed $1.9 million and the city would be responsible for any costs beyond that amount, although at this point that is not expected to occur.
The city has already entered a memorandum of understanding with Evergy in which the electric company agreed to pay $360,000 to pave Road 180 along its property and to make sanitary sewer extension improvements.
Second, the commission voted to issue additional general obligation bonds for the improvement project on 30th Avenue between Prairie Street and Crestview Drive.
The city has already handed out $753,000 in bonds for that project, but because the scope of the work changed, the bids came in higher than that amount. The commission approved the issuance of an additional $225,000.
Along with that, it voted to issue bonds for the purchase of a Vactor truck for use by the water and wastewater departments. The total amount is $500,000 to be split between the water and wastewater departments.
In other business, Multi-Use Path Planning board chairman Mark Schondelmaier told the commission about the planned grand opening for the Lyon County Fairgrounds walking trail.
He explained that the event will take place on June 24 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a 5K race coordinated alongside the Emporia Rec Commission and Healthier Lyon County.
The funds raised from the 5K will be used to pay for a bench along the walking trail.
The commission also heard a brief presentation about Empower House Ministries and its goal of providing a safe living space for women struggling with addiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.