James Houston Kirby, Jr., 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
Jim was born February 18, 1937, to James, Sr. and Laura Seitz Kirby in Topeka. He graduated from Laneri Catholic High School as the class valedictorian, graduated magna cum laude from Texas Christian University, earned his master’s degree from Emporia State University and completed additional graduate work at Kansas State University.
Jim was a teacher for 19 years beginning with Laneri Catholic High School in Fort Worth, St. Mark’s School in Dallas, Texas, St. Mary of the Plains High School in Dodge City and at Emporia State University where he was a state advisor to Future Business Leaders of America. Many of Jim’s former students remember him as the best professor ever.
Jim left teaching for a management position at Thomas Transfer and Storage Company, Inc. in Emporia where he was employed for over 30 years, retiring from a full-time schedule in 2002 but continuing on a part time basis until 2009.
No matter where he lived, Jim always took a great interest in and was involved in life. He was editor of the Kansas Business Teachers Magazine for several years, was a member of the Kansas Business Education Association and National Business Education Association as well as Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity and Delta Pi Epsilon graduate business education fraternity.
He was a member of the Emporia Lions Club, in which he served as president and the Emporia Chamber of Commerce. While in Emporia, Jim was a member of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas Liturgy Committee and Parish Council of Sacred Heart Church. He was a cantor, lector, Eucharistic minister and choir member in Emporia and member of the choir in Dodge City.
Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Legion, Orphan Train Heritage Society and Vacuum Cleaner Collectors Club.
Jim was currently a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, the Order of St. Francis and the Serra Club of Topeka, as well as a member of the Resident’s Council at Oak Creek Senior Living where Jim held the offices of president and secretary twice and vice-president once.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 11, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church where visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church or to the James H. Kirby Memorial Fund at Emporia State University, and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614.
