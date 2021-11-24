The Emporia Arts Center announced Wednesday a change to an upcoming performance of DRUMLine Live! as part of EAC's 2022 Performing Arts Series.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022, the performance has been moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Emporia State University's Albert Taylor Hall.
Emporia, KS – The Emporia Arts Center would like to inform the community of a date change for our upcoming performance DRUMLine Live!
The date was moved due to a scheduling conflict.
"We apologize for the inconvenience of this date change, any tickets purchased for this performance will be honored," said EAC Marketing and Member Service Coordinator Amy Gonzales in a written release. "For questions about performance tickets for DrumLine or any of EAC’s upcoming performances, please call the Emporia Arts Center at 620-343-6473."
DRUMLine Live! is "a show-stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit Twentieth Century Fox movies, 'Drumline' and 'Drumline: A NewBeat' that "embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University marching band experience."
Expect riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy as DRUMLine Live takes you on a high-octane roller coaster ride.
Tickets are $8 - $20 an can be purchased online through www.emporiaksarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.