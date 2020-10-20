An El Dorado man was charged with theft after allegedly stealing a saw from Bluestem Farm and Ranch last week.
The suspect, identified as James P. Squier, 41, was sought by law enforcement after cameras observed him pick up a Stihl brand Cutquick saw and exit the store without paying near noon on Oct. 13. Outdoor cameras showed Squier placing the saw into his vehicle and then driving away.
Lyon County Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or prosecution of the suspect.
