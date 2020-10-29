The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau held a ribbon cutting celebration for Community National Bank & Trust, Thursday afternoon.
The bank, located at 701 Merchant St., recently completed its the construction of its new building at the location. The celebration including the dedication of a sculpture, “Perpetual Motion,” created by Jacob Burmood that sits outside the bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.