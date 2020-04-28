This is written by a highly concerned citizen of Emporia, Lyon County and Kansas in the hopes of inspiring other citizens to act during this crucial time. This is not coming from a person of vast political power and knowledge, but from an average citizen who sees a crisis on the horizon and wants to prevent it. So many citizens are in a similar place, hearing so much information and wondering what in the world to do with it. So here is a call to step-up with me because Emporia, Lyon County and Kansas need help.
To begin, Governor Kelly declared a State of Emergency on March 12, giving her unilateral power for 15 days. This was ratified on March 18, extending this power to May 1. She put in place a stay-at-home order and later extended it to May 3, which is beyond her authority as her unilateral power ends May 1. She closed non-essential businesses and went after churches. It has recently become quite pointedly stated by her colleagues that these, or really us as citizens, are being isolated in order to expand Medicaid. Not to protect us, but to further an agenda.
It may sound simple but we must email and call those that we put in power: mayors, city council members, county commissioners, legislators. Flood them with requests not to continue the stay-at-home order and to come up with a plan quickly to re-open non-essential businesses. We trust grocery stores to be open; trust the other businesses to be as safe. People want to work. People want to pay their mortgages. Respectfully demand re-opening our state because without paychecks and functioning businesses, our economy will not sustain itself and if so, what we have endured so far will be a drop in the bucket.
Cori Thomas
Emporia, Kansas
