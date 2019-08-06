With more than 450 people in attendance and over 60 event sponsors, Newman Regional Health celebrated its 10th anniversary of Denim & Diamonds by bringing in a record-breaking total net revenue of approximately $107,000.
The event was held on Friday at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall.
Each year, funds raised at Denim & Diamonds are designated for a specific purpose that will most benefit patients who seek care at Newman Regional Health.
“This year’s donations will benefit community members by assisting in the purchase of new, state-of-the-art anesthesia machines,” Newman Regional Health Director of Anesthesiology Larry Finley said. “These sophisticated machines will facilitate the safe delivery of more than 2,500 anesthetics annually to increasingly higher-risk patients. Our families, friends, and neighbors deserve the best equipment and personnel during complex surgical procedures. Keeping health care local at Newman Regional Health would not be possible without the participation and generous contributions of those involved with Denim & Diamonds.”
The five new GE Avance CS 2 anesthesia machines will benefit Newman Regional Health’s surgery and labor and delivery departments. Over the course of two to three years, a total of five machines will be purchased, costing $50,000 each.
“I could tell it was going to be a special year from the very beginning,” Newman Regional Health Director of Business Development McKenzie Cinelli said. “As we progressed with event planning, I knew it was going to be an event that community members would not want to miss. As hard as our Denim & Diamonds committee worked, and the level of community support we received in partnership with the event, the amount of money that was raised is a true testament to what our local community hospital means to those that we serve.”
