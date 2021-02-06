Nonprofit organizations in Emporia and surrounding counties started off 2021 in a great way after the Emporia Community Foundation’s Grants Committee presented checks totaling $25,000.
Chase County “Old School” Development District, Inc. received a $5,000 grant to renovate a workroom into a kitchen and concession stand area, but CCOSDD President Lee Anne Coester plans to renovate the bathroom as well.
“The next thing we need [are] bathrooms and some sort of a working kitchen,” she said. “Whether it is for concession stands or for small family gatherings. We have to have working bathrooms and a kitchen.”
The grant is helping the progress of CCOSDD in multiple ways. In the school, the teacher work room has a sink, old cabinets and an opening that Coester thinks would make a great concession stand.
“This money is allowing us to refurbish that so that when we have outside events — which we plan to have as soon as weather permits, we are trying to be very COVID safe — we can have the bathrooms and concession stand that would be necessary,” she said. “The concession stand would allow us to earn more money to put into whatever the next project happens to be.”
Coester explained that they received a previous $1,500 grant from the Chase County Community Fund to use for plumbing. She is planning to get at least two bathrooms open and the kitchen revamped. “And it is just opening all sorts of possibilities,” she said. “It was huge for our progress.”
After board member Amanda Collins picked up the check, the board has been doing a lot of prep work and planning what to do with the funds and what to purchase.
“Now, we are pricing the necessary three-basin sink and the cupboards that we have to replace and how we can put a secure opening to the big area where we wait on customers and what we need for the bathrooms,” she said. “... We are planning on the work being done by us, except for what has to be done professionally. Those of us on the board are just on our own, but the money will go toward the new hot water heater that is necessary and some of the stalls in the bathroom need to be replaced.”
No volunteers are needed for the bathroom and kitchen renovation, but Coester is open for volunteers to help her in other areas of the CCOSDD progress.
“We are planning two big events, one in April and one in May, an auction with some other things going on in April and a carshow, multiple outside events in May,” she said. “We [at the board] were discussing that we would have to have volunteers to help pull off the events of that size.”
The grant has opened the possibility of them being able to move forward with more projects. Coester said that the next few projects are new floors for the gym and bathrooms, wifi, heating and air.
“We are very excited, very appreciative, very excited,” she said. “We hope we can keep moving forward. We are next looking into doing some grant funding for heating and air, we have a big grant written with BNSF that we hope we can get funding for heating and air in the building.”
There are multiple ways to help donate. Donations can be sent to Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway St. in Cottonwood Falls to CCOSDD, online at https://www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm and through PayPal at oldschooldevelopmentdistrict@gmail.com Visit http://www.oldschooldevelopment.com to volunteer and donate, or call Coester at 620-340-9634.
“We want to see this lovely building turn into something the community can use,” she said.
The Grants Committee also reviewed requirements for the Flint Hills Community Fund, which was established to provide support for assisting students with reading challenges, community and rural development for museums and historic preservation, agriculture and conservation. FHCF grants were awarded in Butler, Chase, Greenwood, Lyon, Marion and Morris counties.
Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc. received $1,684.35 to purchase a meter box and necessary materials to establish the electrical structure at the Opera House, and Chase County USD 284 received $2,526.54 for materials and training to meet the needs of students with reading challenges.
“I was pretty excited that we received the grant,” said Superintendent Glenna Grinstead. “The Department of Education has got all staff, K-6, and key staff members at the junior high and high school levels to be trained for dyslexia. We have a dyslexia initiative and we have to do some screening for it and things like that. Anything that we can receive that will help us implement that and moving forward to helping our students is always appreciated.”
The grant will go toward training and materials for all staff members, including all staff members at the high school and junior high to receive. Grinstead said she felt like that was an important part of it.
Some materials will include a screener, which is a program students take to check their reading ability.
“We have students who struggle with reading for a number of reasons,” she said. “Sometimes it is a diagnosis, sometimes it is something as simple as vocabulary — they just do not have the vocabulary background — sometimes it is a fluency issue where they do not read as quickly.”
Grinstead explained that schools across the state have been utilizing the Multi-tiered Systems and Support program. At the grade school level, they have been using MTSS to work with struggling readers and students struggling in math.
“At the high school, we are starting an MTSS program for struggling readers, but we are also testing for math to see how our students are in both areas,” she said.
Grinstead does not know specifically what the grant will go toward, but she knows that any materials and up-to-date training is essential due to education constantly changing and improving. Any additional training for teachers is always beneficial, she said.
“We have always known there was dyslexia,” Grinstead said. “But the amount of training and quality of training in dealing with dyslexic students has increased and improved as there have been more movements and awareness of this.”
