Dana Andrew Gillespie, 72, passed away Wednesday, July
31, 2019 at his home in Lebo.
He was born August 27, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas the son
of Mahlin C. and Bette L. Lee Gillespie.
Dana attended Wichita Heights High School and
graduated with the Class of 1964. Following high school
Dana entered the United States Navy, serving in the
Vietnam War. After receiving a honorable discharge from
the Navy, Dana completed his education at Emporia State
University earning a Bachelors Degree in Business.
Dana lived in Wichita in the 1970’s and worked at Boeing
before moving to Lebo. He took a position as the plant
manager at Thermal Ceramics in Emporia. Dana held that
job for 32 years before his retirement.
He married Carol Fox in 1974. They would later divorce.
He will live on in the hearts of his son, Mahlin C.
Gillespie of Lebo; a daughter, Natalie B. Mora of Atlanta,
Georgia; a sister, Coleen Kay Haehn of Derby; one
grandchild and numerous extended family and friends. He
was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Samuel
Gillespie; a sister, Nancy Biggs in 2018 and a brother,
Gordon Gillespie in 2002.
The family invites friends to gather for a time of
remembrance from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., Saturday,
August 17, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home
in Lebo. Inurnment will be in Lincoln Cemetery in
Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo
American Legion Post #323 and sent in care of the funeral
home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
