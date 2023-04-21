Cordelia Mae (Davis) Hinshaw, age 90, of Rose Hill, KS, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Visitation from 1-8 pm Sunday, April 23, with family receiving friends from 5-7 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby, KS. Funeral service will be held at 10 am Monday, April 24 at Rose Hill Friends Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Gladys Davis; brother, Lawrence Davis; sons, Kevin, Kelly and Kirk Hinshaw.
Survivors include her husband, Galen; daughter, Karen Staley; daughter-in-law, Caterina Hinshaw; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brooks, Travis Spires, Lorissa Hinshaw; great-grandchildren, Althea and Cordelia Kelley; sister, Viola Nelson; and her brother, Don (Charlene) Davis.
Memorial: Rose Hill Friends Church.
For a full obituary, please go to
