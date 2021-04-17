The Emporia High swimming and diving team was in action this week, placing second as a team at the Campus swim meet on Thursday.
The Spartan divers swept the top three spots, with Cadence Vincent taking first to stay undefeated on the year. Jacey Stutler took second place and Hadleigh Mertens took third.
Brooklyn Wiltz won the 100-yard freestyle, with Alison Brown finishing third and Arianna Hamilton fifth.
The Spartans’ 200-yard freestyle relay team comprised of Wiltz, Alison Brown, Kaitlynn Laudie and Emily Leihsing and their 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wiltz, Hailey Williams, Alison Brown and Alexis Brown were both the runners-up.
Alexis Brown placed third in the 200-yard individual medley.
Williams finished third and Alison Brown finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle race. Williams also placed third in the 500-yard freestyle and Alexis Brown was close behind her in fourth.
Leihsing and Wiltz took fourth and fifth respectively in the 50-yard freestyle.
The dive team also competed at Topeka West on Wednesday and took three of the top four finishes. Vincent was first, Stutler was third and Mertens was fourth.
