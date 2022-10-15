Do you feel Kansas has a free and fair voting system? If not, how would you change it?
Kansas is nationally recognized for our free, fair, and safe elections and is an example of how to increase security to protect your vote without limiting ballot access or voter turnout.
In the legislature, I pursued policies that increased voter confidence without making it more challenging to cast your ballot. Measures like voter ID and post-election audits ensure we provide Kansas voters with trusted results without sacrificing voter engagement.
As your Secretary of State, I have spent my first term in office increasing training and resources for election officials, enhancing security for election equipment, protecting your right to a secret ballot, and fighting to ensure you can cast your ballot in person, before Election Day, or by mail.
I have stood firm in protecting voter options and reducing voter confusion, and I am committed to continuing these priorities in a second term.
What policies do you support to improve accessibility to voting in Kansas?
Did not provide response.
What is your top priority in this office and how do you propose implementing it?
Did not provide response.
How will you ensure transparency in this office?
My office is committed to transparency in all aspects of our tasks, whether business services or elections.
During the coronavirus pandemic, my office increased communication and outreach to voters to ensure they were aware of deadlines, important election information, and the many layers of security in place for our elections.
Over the last four years, we have been migrating our Business Services Division off of an outdated computer system and onto a new and reliable system that will streamline filings and enable Kansas businesses to file more documents online.
In 2019, my office launched the Business One Stop to streamline the business formation process and assist business owners and entrepreneurs in obtaining and filing business documents. This interagency collaboration required teamwork, bipartisanship, and a vision for how we can make it easier for businesses to interact with state government.
I believe business owners are better served by focusing on their business rather than filing forms with the government. Transparency has allowed us to continue being the most accessible, least complicated agency in state government.
