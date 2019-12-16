An adult and three children ages 7 - 13 escaped without serious injury after a rollover accident in north Lyon County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at about 5:06 p.m. Sunday, 41-year-old Fred Pallesi of Osage City was eastbound on US Highway 56 when he lost control near mile-marker 379 — about one mile north of Miller. The 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup entered the south ditch, hit a culvert and rolled onto its top.
Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle — aged 13, 12 and 7 — were transported to Newman Regional Health via ambulance with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not harmed.
All four occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The vehicle had to be towed away from the scene.
