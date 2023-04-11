Courtesy League of Women Voters Kansas
Our Emporia League of Women Voters Vote Tracking Committee tracks bills and votes on the following topics: abortion, children, civil rights, climate change, education, government, gun legislation, health issues, LGBTQ issues, Medicaid expansion, school issues, taxes, vetoes, voting rights, and water issues.
Last week, the following bills in these categories were voted on and passed April 3-5. The Legislature also met on Thursday, April 6, and the session extended into the early hours Friday. The journals for the Thursday session were not posted in time for inclusion in this article. Local legislators’ votes are indicated.
Abortion
The House concurred in Senate amendments to HB 2313, providing legal protections for infants born alive; requiring certain standards of care by healthcare providers for infants who are born alive. Reps Schreiber, E. Smith, Droge voted Yea.
Children
S Sub for HB 2127, permitting a prosecution for childhood sexual abuse to be commenced at any time. Reps Schreiber, E. Smith, Droge voted Yea.
Civil Rights
The House concurred with Senate amendments to S Sub for HB 2016, creating a civil action for determining whether litigation that alleges any access violation under the Americans with Disabilities Act or similar law constitutes abusive litigation and authorizing penalties for such abusive litigation. Rep. Droge, Schreiber & E. Smith voted Yea.
Education
Vote for the Senate to adopt the Conference Committee Report on SB 66, enacting the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact to recognize equivalent teacher licenses across member states. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Government
Senate concurred in House amendments to SCR 1603, urging the President of the United States to consider current geopolitical tensions and support policies to ensure America’s
long-term energy affordability, security, leadership and progress. Sen Longbine voted Yea.
That the Senate adopt the Conference Committee Report on HB 2131, providing that the mission of the Judicial Council is to study the administration of justice in Kansas and make recommendations for improvements therefor. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Health Care
Motion for the Senate to adopt the Conference Committee Report on HB 2015, authorizing the designee of an employing agency or entity to petition the court for an order requiring infectious disease testing. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer)
Senate concurred in House amendments to SB 180 establishing the women’s bill of rights; providing a meaning of biological sex for purposes of statutory construction. Sen Longbine voted Yea.
A motion was made that HB 2238 be passed notwithstanding the Governor’s veto. Creating the fairness in women’s sports act to require that female student athletic teams only include members who are biologically female. Sen. Longbine voted Yea. The motion to override the Governor’s veto prevailed.
The House reconsidered HB 2238, creating the fairness in women’s sports act. Shall the bill be passed not withstanding the Governor’s veto? Rep. Droge & E. Smith voted Yea; Schreiber voted Nay. The motion to override the veto prevailed.
Taxes
SCR 1611, A PROPOSITION to amend section 1 of article 11 of the constitution of the state of Kansas; relating to property taxation; limiting valuation increases for real property. Sen. Longbine voted Nay. The resolution was adopted by the required 2/3 constitutional majority.
Voting Rights
& Elections
S Sub for HB 2053, providing for a presidential preference primary election; establishing voter registration and voting procedures for such election. Reps Schreiber, E. Smith, Droge voted Nay.
Water
Senate concurred in House amendments to SB 205 authorizing certain water rights in a water bank to participate in multi-year flex accounts on a temporary basis. Sen Longbine voted Yea.
Conference Committee Report on HB 2279 as amended, would add sections to the Kansas Groundwater Management District Act to require groundwater management districts to submit annual reports to the Legislature and conservation and stabilization action plans to the Chief Engineer, Division of Water Resources, Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Prepared by Emporia League of Women Voters members Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, and Mary McGaw.
