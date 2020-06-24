Nancy L. Good
Age 64
Of Council Grove
Nancy’s life began on August 11, 1955 in Eskridge, Kansas. She was the daughter of Lewis “Wayne” and Gladys (Marken) Bloomfield. Nancy grew up in Eskridge, Kansas and graduated from Mission Valley High School. She was united in marriage to Dennis Good on December 1, 1973 in Eskridge. Nancy worked for the Hallmark Store in Topeka until moving to Council Grove. For the past six years, she worked for the Council Grove Schools in the cafeteria. Nancy helped her husband Dennis in training racing Quarter horses and then later Thoroughbred race horses and was very involved in the horse racing industry. Nancy loved being outdoors, horse racing, attending any activities her grandchildren were involved in; such as sports events, school functions, dance recitals, cheerleading events, plays, and livestock shows. She was at nearly every event a grandchild was involved in and loved spending time with her family.
Her loving family includes her husband, Dennis Good of Council Grove; mother, Gladys Bloomfield of Eskridge; children, Star (John) Veh of Council Grove, Bonnie (Alex) Birzer of Council Grove, Sandy (Alan) Black of Dustin, OK and Furrel (Jamie) Good of Choctaw, OK; grandchildren, Nadine Armstrong, Elizabeth Armstrong, Wesley Veh, Jordan Birzer, Brett Birzer, Colby Birzer, Tayle Black, Taevyn Black, Allie Antes, Paisley Good and Everett Good; great grandchild, K’Den; and siblings, twin sister Nina (Dean) Imthurn of Maple Hill and brother Charles (Amy) Bloomfield of Eskridge.
Nancy passed away at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be directed to the USD 417 Educational Enhancement Fund in care of Sawyer Funeral Home (137 N. Union; Council Grove, KS 66846). Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Nancy at www.sawyerchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.