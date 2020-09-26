With respect to U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall’s comments in The Emporia Gazette on September 15th, as voters we expect our Senate candidates to offer original thoughts and positions that benefit all Kansas citizens... not just a rehash of Trump’s tired twitter comments. Mr Marshall, do you have any original thoughts of your own that benefits Kansans?
Merry and Charles Rayl,
Strong City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.