A project to remedy sidewalk trip hazards on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Commercial St. has been delayed due to snowfall.
According to an announcement from the City of Emporia, the City of Emporia Public Works Department will now begin work on the project on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The project was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Precision concrete cutting may cause temporary noise and short term sidewalk obstruction.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Public Works Department at (620) 340-6339.
