ARKANSAS CITY — The Emporia High wrestling team placed third out of eight teams Saturday at the Arkansas City Bulldog Dual Tournament.
The Spartans went 3-2 during competitions on the day as Whitney Hall and TeShawn Ervin both won all five of their matches.
E-High won its first bout, over Wichita South, 40-34.
That included wins in each of the Spartans’ top four weight classes with Johnny Castanon, Hall and Darin Neal each winning by fall and Bobby Trujillo getting a 10-2 major decision over his opponent.
David Schaefer also claimed a 3-0 win at 126 pounds and Xerarch Tungjaroenkul won by fall at 132. Jesse Ultreras and Ervin won at the 145 and 152 spots respectively.
The Spartans’ second dual of the day didn’t go nearly as well, as only four picked up victories in a 56-22 loss to Maize.
Ervin won by forfeit, while Steven Garcia (138) and Hall both won by fall. Ethan Garate added an 8-0 major decision over his opponent at 170.
EHS picked up 10 wins in its third round of competitions, with David Tucker and Schaefer both picking up victories by major decision. Tungjaroenkul, Garcia,Ervin, Trujillo and Hall all won by fall, as Lukas Hainline, Neal, Ultreras and Garate claimed wins via forfeit.
Emporia struggled in its first round on the championship bracket, falling to host Arkansas City by a 49-15 margin. The highlights were a win-by-fall for Ervin, while Tungjaroenkul (132) and Tanner Tibbetts both earned wins by decision. Hall also got a victory with a 6-5 decision over Isaac Stevens at 220.
EHS finished its day by earning a 36-32 victory over Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the third-place match of the bracket.
Hainline got a win-by-vall at 113, while Tucker and Schaefer both pulled out one-point margins of victory in decisions at 120 and 126. Tungjaroenkul won a 3-1 decision at 132 and Ervin got a win by fall at 152.
Trujillo won a 9-3 decision at 182 and Hall got a pin for his victory. Johnny Castanon sealed the Spartan victory with a win by fall at 285.
Maize defeated Arkansas City to win the tournament.
EHS will compete at Eudora on Saturday.
