Eleven new positives and 32 overall recoveries dropped Lyon County’s active COVID-19 cases below 100 for the first time in a month.
The update shows 92 active cases include 24 patients ages 1-11, 13 patients ages 12-17 and 8 patients ages 18-23 — or 49% of cases overall. The rest of the cases include nine patients ages 30-39, 10 patients ages 40-49, 11 patients 50-59, three patients ages 60-69, one patient between the ages of 70-79 and two patients between the ages of 80-89.
Out of 92 active cases, 13 are considered to be breakthrough cases at this time, with four people receiving the Janssen vaccine, four receiving Moderna and five receiving Pfizer.
Lyon County Public Health officials told The Gazette Monday that because 60% of vaccines administered have been the Moderna formula, there are a higher number of breakthrough cases. However, there is a slightly higher likelihood of developing a breakthrough infection if you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
There have been 133 collective breakthrough cases. 36 were Janssen, 67 were Moderna, 30 were Pfizer.
To see more information, please visit our COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
