‘Tis the season to be nauseated. With just three weeks until the midterm elections, our radio and television airways are filled with (mostly negative) political ads.
Most of us just tune them out, both metaphorically and literally. Yet the drone of these ads can have a dramatic impact on our electorate, particularly because many older Americans (who are most likely to vote) still watch broadcast TV where they are likely to see ads for both candidates for each office on the ballot.
So how should we take in all the information provided by candidates, Political Action Committees (PACs), and political pundits (like us)? Much of what we see and hear seems like yelling from the extremes, including many distortions of candidates’ positions or outright falsehoods. Though each election cycle includes reporters interviewing people who claim to want more positive messages and for candidates to address issues, results of election after election apparently confirm the value of attack ads.
First, we must look at whether the ad is directly from a candidate’s campaign, an IRS-recognized 501(c) nonprofit organization, or if it is produced by a Political Action Committee (PAC). The rules are different, with candidate ads usually ending with the candidate’s voiced approval. 501(c) ads may not specifically endorse a candidate, though they frequently ask viewers or listeners to contact a candidate, asking them to support or oppose certain legislation. PAC ads also must not advocate for or against a federal candidate, nor may they coordinate with any candidate’s campaign. They must also identify their name in the ad.
Ads offered by campaigns often feature the candidate, sometimes with his or her family members, offering their views on the issues of the day, their disagreements with their opponent, or their endorsements from individuals or organizations. Those put forth by 501(c) organizations almost always ask you to contact your legislator, as do the PAC ads.
All political ads should be viewed with skepticism regardless of the candidate. We must recognize that all political office holders decide to act on bills that have some benefits and some drawbacks for their constituents. These often become the basis for misleading campaign ads..
Candidates’ websites can be a great place to find out what each of them believe, and will advocate if elected. Almost all of the candidates on Nov. 8 have websites and a social media presence. We would like to focus on just one race as an example of how the truth can be distorted, and how you can find the context necessary to truly understand what you see or hear from candidates. We’ve chosen the race for Governor between Seth Cordell (Lib), incumbent Laura Kelly (Dem), and Derek Schmidt (Rep) as it impacts all Kansas voters, and has a presence on television and online media.
We were unable to find any advertising for Seth Cordell. He has appeared as a guest on several different media programs, defining libertarianism as self-ownership of your body, and by extension, the sole owner of your labor and the rewards for its exchange. Individuals should not be taxed for their earnings, but rather the State should only levy taxes on voluntary transactions to fund only the necessary functions of government. He combines this belief with the libertarian “Non-aggression Principle” that forbids force for any cause, including collecting taxes on property. He believes the state should “reduce spending … as it is the least effective and least efficient means to get something done” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ix2-uSTu3sQ).
Governor Kelly runs ads on television and social media that focus on her ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans to improve the lives of Kansans. She emphasizes her efforts to improve educational funding, improve roads, and reduce taxes.
Obviously responding to attack ads, Kelly’s more recent ads have addressed her position on women’s athletics (she vetoed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, though says in one of her ads that she does not support men competing in women’s events) and tries to tie Derek Schmidt to former Governor Sam Brownback and the economic impact his tax cuts had on Kansas schools, roads, and credit rating. Schmidt has served as Kansas’ Attorney General since his election in 2010, and supported Governor Brownback’s tax cuts.
Derek Schmidt has ads on television and through social media that tie Governor Kelly to President Biden to state his opposition to reckless spending. These ads also note correctly that she vetoed 20 tax cuts, though the ads tie the vetoes that occurred during the first two years of her term to the nation’s current inflation. Another ad criticizes Governor Kelly for closing schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, and accuses her of promoting Critical Race Theory (CRT), though no Kansas public schools have CRT as part of their curriculum.
Assessing the source and contents of political ads is a challenge, but a knowledgeable vote is an essential ingredient for our democracy.
Jim Calvert is a retired high school English Teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
