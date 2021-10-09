Alma Jean Kewley, 80, died October 3, 2021, at her home in Wellsville. She was born July 15, 1941, in Stoke-on-Trent, England to Samuel and Lily (Washington) Riley.
Alma graduated from Long Pine, NE High School.
She was a homemaker, worked for Chase County Leader News, Flint Hills Mobile Home and worked in registration at Newman Regional Health until her retirement. Alma enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flower garden.
On October 5, 1959, she married James L. “Jim” Kewley in Pierre, SD. They shared 56 years of marriage before his death on March 13, 2016.
Alma is survived by: sons, Michael Kewley and wife Gina of Burlington, Bill Kewley and wife Janell of Cottonwood Falls, Greg Kewley and wife Carolyne of Wellsville; daughters, Kay Smith and Terry Hensley both of Emporia; grandchildren, Sarah Ochs, Nathan Smith, Nicole Armstrong, Chase Kewley, Madison Kinkaid, Colton Kewley, Easton Kewley, Annalise Kewley; and great-grandchildren, Allison Ochs, Calvin Ochs, Genevieve Smith, Miles Smith, Ava Gormley, and Mesa Armstrong.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James L. “Jim” Kewley; son, Jimmy Kewley; son-in-law, Robert Hensley; and grandson, Michael Leo Kewley.
Cremation will take place.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
