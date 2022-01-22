Due to a shortage of supplies, Healthier Lyon County has canceled its free COVID-19 testing events for the foreseeable future.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is currently unable to send testing supplies in bulk and Healthier Lyon County does not have sufficient supplies to carry out its remaining January clinics.
No future clinics will be scheduled until the supplies are restored.
While Healthier Lyon County does have some home test kits in stock, those will be delivered to local individuals in underserved populations, such as those who are homebound, do not have transportation or otherwise cannot access testing. Those home tests are available upon request.
Lyon County residents still have other options for COVID-19 testing. Lyon County Public Health offers free tests and appointments can be scheduled online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
Newman Regional Health’s COVID-19 testing is also free and appointments can be made by calling 620-343-6801. Those seeking tests are asked to not visit express care or NRH’s emergency room.
Some local pharmacies (such as Walgreens and CVS) also offer COVID-19 testing.
