Two years after pioneering its first youth program, Emporia Spanish Speakers is heralding the return of Los Puentes.
According to LeLan Dains, who started Emporia Spanish Speakers in 2017, the Los Puentes — or “bridges” — Youth Spanish Program focuses on cultural education through a combination of language learning, food, music, arts and crafts projects. It also partners with community members representing various Latin American nationalities to share about their countries of origin.
“The program focuses on — obviously they’ll learn Spanish language — but that’s not the primary focus,” he said. “The focus is more on the culture, the different Latino cultures represented here in our community and it’s called ‘Los Puentes’ because we aim to bridge the English speaking part of our community.”
Emporia Spanish Speakers first organized this program two years ago, but it had barely gotten off the ground when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
“Just a few weeks into the program we had to halt everything due to COVID,” Dains said. “It’s taken two years, but here we are getting ready to offer this youth program for the community again.”
The program is geared toward children in grades K-5 and is broken up by age group.
“There’s a kindergarten - second grade class and then a third - fifth grade class,” Dains said. “We divided into two classes this year so that the age groupings wouldn’t be so broad.”
The classes start March 29 and are being held at Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St. Grades K- 2 will meet from 6 - 7 p.m. and 3 - 5 from 7 - 8 p.m.
Bert Shafer, who taught kindergarten and first grade in the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools District for 34 years, will teach the classes.
“She even taught in the dual language program for six years while we had it, so we couldn’t ask for a better instructor to work with these kids or a better venue at the art center to be able to lead this,” Dains said. “We’re really excited about all of that.”
He said students can expect guest speakers from a variety of countries of origin sharing the music of their home countries, food, customs and more.
Dains said it’s incredibly important for children to be exposed to other language and culture.
“I firmly believe it enriches our lives to open ourselves up and learn about other cultures and languages,” he said. “We learn so much more, we gain different perspectives and we have a greater empathy and understanding of others and where they come from.”
Dains said “a higher degree of tolerance” is obtained while learning about other cultures and the differences between them.
Plus, it opens a lot of doors to know more than one language.
“If they do know a second language or more, their income earning potential is higher and travel becomes easier and more attainable,” he said. “There’s certainly no shortage of positive reasons why one should open themselves up to a second language and learn more about other cultures — especially those that are represented within one community.”
Registration is currently open and is $50 per student to enroll for the five-week, 10-hour program.
You can enroll online at https://www.emporiaspanishspeakers.com/events-1/los-puentes-youth-spanish-program.
Dains said adult learners should keep an eye out for upcoming adult programs in the near future.
