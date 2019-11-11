The Emporia Gazette
An Allen woman suffered non-life threatening injuries early Monday morning when she was involved in a single-vehicle accident in northeast Lyon County.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:34 a.m. Monday, Lyon County deputies, Emporia-Lyon County EMS and the Miller Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 56 — about two and half miles east of Admire — for a report of a rollover accident.
It was determined, according to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, that 35-year-old April M. Potter of Allen was eastbound on Highway 56 in a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck with her two children in the vehicle.
“She lost control due to the slick roadway conditions, causing the truck to overturn, landing on the roof in the north side ditch,” Early wrote.
Potter was transported to Newman Regional Health by Emporia — Lyon County Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. Her two children were not injured and declined medical treatment.
All three occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Teenager’s injuries minor in separate crash
One person received minor injuries after being involved in a rollover accident north of Olpe.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:36 a.m. Monday, Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies and Emporia — Lyon County firefighters responded to the 800 block of South Kansas 99 — about two miles north of Olpe — for the report of a rollover accident.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 18-year-old Logan John Young had rolled over in his 2000 white Ford Ranger. Young advised deputies that he was northbound on Highway 99 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to leave the roadway.
Young was taken to Newman Regional Health via ambulance for minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.