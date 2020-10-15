What happens when a small Kansas newspaper posts a self-created political cartoon on its Facebook page? When the cartoon in question seems to draw comparisons between a statewide mask mandate and the Holocaust, it can make international headlines.
The cartoon, created by Anderson County Review Publisher Dane Hicks and published July 3, depicted Governor Laura Kelly wearing a mask bearing the Jewish Star of David while women and children were loaded into train cars in the background. The caption read, “Lockdown Laura says: ‘Put on your mask.... and step onto the cattle car.’”
The cartoon drew immediate criticism and anger for comparisons to the Holocaust. Eliah Bures, a visiting scholar with the Center for Right-Wing Studies at University of California - Berkeley, had a different take.
Bures believed the incident offered an example of “dangerous thoughtlessness” related to “culture war politics.” He spoke on the topic during Wednesday afternoon’s virtual Humanity First forum sponsored by Emporia State University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
A native of Anderson County, Bures received his bachelors in history and German from the University of Kansas and has his masters and PhD in history from UC Berkeley. He’s studied fascism, the rise of the Nazi party and German radical conservatives. When he saw the cartoon, Bures said he was struck by the “bungled” symbolism used by Hicks which he attributed more to thoughtlessness in an attempt to drum up interest in his newspaper.
“The first thing that struck me about it is how incoherent the political cartoon was in its symbolism. The symbolism is just bungled,” Bures said. “He runs a small town newspaper in today’s media climate — that could not be an easy thing — and I think what he does is he uses Facebook, basically ... to drum up readership to get people talking about his newspaper. ... What interested me and what interested me in the whole event was how he could do something that really is politically, very serious, and it’s very hurtful to a lot of people.”
Bures wrote an article about the incident, which was published on OpenDemocracy.net on Aug. 10, which outlined the differences between dangerous thoughtlessness and ignorance. He said, the root behind Hicks’ actions was the result of an ongoing culture war of politics.
“One way to think about a culture war is what happens when there are two groups in a society that have essentially different visions of reality,” Bures said. “So I was catching up on the vice presidential debates, which I missed, ... and to listen to Kamala Harris and Mike Pence talk about the United States, you think they’re referring to different societies.”
The differences in which Republicans and Democrats view the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, he said, is an example of the culture war phenomena.
“That phenomena, which you get two groups in a society that see reality in starkly different varying terms — that’s the result of a culture war,” he said. “So the actual war in a culture war is over the apparatus of reality definition.”
Charles Brown, professor of philosophy at Emporia State, said he agreed with Bures’s assessment on thoughtlessness and believed and much of the current public discourse was entrenched in some degree of thoughtlessness versus ignorance. Brown said he appreciated Bures’s article, because it discussed ways in which people could find common ground and understanding. He asked how we could do that for ourselves and for our communities, in order to move forward in a positive way.
Bures said the first thing people should do is “check in” with themselves, see what’s on their minds and what’s meaningful on that occasion.
Aswad Allen, chief diversity officer at ESU, agreed that it’s important for everyone to do self-evaluations — including on an organizational level. Allen said while Emporia State is far from a “perfect” institution, the university has made good strides in creating a culture of change.
Allen also brought up the topic of forgiveness, which Bures said was important in moving forward in addressing differences. Creating a space for trust and respect is important in keeping a community moving forward.
Bures pointed out that Hicks himself admitted his misstep in creating the cartoon and apologized, and thanked those who engaged with him for that dialogue.
To read Bures’s article, visit www.opendemocracy.net/en/can-europe-make-it/dangerous-thoughtlessness-coronavirus-political-cartoon.
