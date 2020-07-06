The 26th Annual Spring Fling Bike Show scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to increasing COVID-19 numbers.
The event, hosted by ABATE of Kansas District No. 12, is a fundraiser for scholarships.
"Sorry for such short notice," the group said on Facebook Monday evening. "Hopefully next year we will all get together and have a great time. It was a extremely hard decision to make, but the health of all our friends and family is a priority at this time. Thanks to all that supported us with donations and the hard work of all those that worked to try to make this happen."
The group also raises awareness for those who ride on two and three-wheeled vehicles, and holds benefits to support someone in need each year.
