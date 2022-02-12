Everybody needs hope, but some of us need a hero, too.
So for the next few weeks, 20 local women who have been nominated as Heroes for Hope for SOS, Inc., are working hard to raise awareness and funds for those in our community who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Those aren’t pretty words to say: sexual assault and domestic violence. In fact, they aren’t topics that we typically want to talk about at all. But we should.
In Lyon County alone last year, SOS Inc., served 876 clients and provided 8,270 crisis services to women, men (yes, even men), and children, who were victims of these horrific acts.
Sexual assault and domestic violence are not always about punches and kicks and battered wives and girlfriends, like we often think. Although it certainly can be that, it can be much more subtle….or so much more. It can be sharp words or emotional or economic manipulation. It can be a homeless teen who finds herself stuck trading favors for a place to sleep; or a 20-something male being stalked by an obsessive stranger.
But what all the victims have in common is their need for help and hope, which is what the mission of SOS, Inc is all about and why their services are so important to our community.
For many of us, when we hear about sexual assault and domestic violence we often don’t know how to help or what we can do.
But we can, and this is how:
First, don’t be afraid to talk about it. Join me, one of the Heroes of Hope honored to be part of this campaign, and help us spread the word about how important the work of SOS is in our community to support its victims and to help end sexual assault and domestic violence.
Secondly, give. Money does talk and it makes a difference. For an agency whose budget relies heavily on donor support, SOS needs funds to do their jobs and to assist victims. Giving to Heroes for Hope says, “We believe in what you do and we want to help.”
From February 14 to March 14, one (or more) of the 20 Heroes for Hope will likely ask you to support this campaign. Take time to read our emails or letters, participate in our fundraising activities, or simply listen to our stories.
Then, say “Yes!”
Go to soskansas.com/heroesforhope and click on the “Donate” button. Then, click on the “This is an honor or memorial gift” and type in “Ashley Walker,” or another designated Hero for Hope, in the field.
Thank you, ahead of time for supporting SOS, Inc. and the Heroes For Hope campaign.
Ashley Walker
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.