After a difficult stretch of games last week, the Emporia baseball team returned to its winning ways with a pair of blowout wins over Topeka West on Monday.
Emporia 16, Topeka West 3 (Game 1)
Ethan Garate went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and Cam Geitz pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-run baseball as the Spartans clobbered the Chargers 16-3 in game one.
Emporia led off the game with a hit-by-pitch and three straight singles to take a 2-0 lead, but Topeka West responded, testing Geitz’s confidence with three runs on four hits of its own.
But once Geitz retired the side in the first, it was smooth sailing thereafter, as he didn’t allow another hit until the fifth inning and only one more after that. He was lifted in favor of Vance Kinsey for the final out of the game.
The Spartan offense didn’t take back the lead until the top of the third when it combined a pair of walks with a pair of hits to score three and go ahead 5-3.
Emporia would score another in the fourth, three in the fifth and seven in the sixth to end the game an inning early via the run-rule.
Along with Garate’s three, Kinsey, Kadyn Williams and Chance Gilpin each had three hits. Kinsey also led the team with four RBIs.
Every Spartan reached base safely at least once by hit, walk or both.
Geitz was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits, four walks and four strikeouts in his outing.
Kinsey walked and struck out the two batters he faced.
Emporia — 2; 0; 3; 1; 3; 7; — 16; 12; 1
Topeka West — 3; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; — 3; 6; 4
W: Geitz
L: Putoff
Emporia 16, Topeka West 4 (Game 2)
The Spartans matched their game one run total in game two, using an eight-run top of the seventh to bury Topeka West 16-4.
Ethan Garate picked up another four hits and joined Kadyn Williams and Logan Thomas with two RBIs apiece. Williams and Thomas each had three hits while Camden Kirmer and Drew Hess had two.
The game was knotted at 3-3 after three innings, but Emporia scored three in the top of the fourth to double up Topeka West and expanded its lead in the final frames.
Hunter Redeker pitched a complete seven-inning game in his first start of the season. He allowed four runs — none of them earned — on four hits and six walks. He struck out four.
The Spartan defense committed six errors in the game but were able to overcome their fielding mistakes with their efficient hitting.
Emporia — 3; 0; 0; 3; 1; 1; 8; — 16; 15; 6
Topeka West — 0; 0; 3; 0; 1; 0; 0; — 4 ;4; 6
W: Redeker
L: Lira
With the doubleheader sweep, the Spartans evened their record at 4-4. They will return home for a Friday tilt with Manhattan at Soden’s Grove Park.
