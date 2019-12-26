Anna Marie Green of Cottonwood Falls is turning 90 on Dec. 31.
A celebration will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Flint Hills Community Church, 1998 KS Highway 177, Cottonwood Falls. No gifts please, but please come out and help her celebrate.
Cards can be send to: Anna Marie Green, 615 Second St., Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.