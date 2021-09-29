Debra L. (Schiesser) Moser, 69, of Allen, KS, passed away September 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. She was born in rural Agnes City, KS, on July 14, 1952, to Donald and Dorothy Reaka Schiesser.
Debra married Gene Moser in 1969 and graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1970. She worked at West-America Securities until the company ceased operations. In 1977, she became a bus driver for USD 251. For 40 years, she enjoyed being a school bus driver but more significantly loved the kids, where she was a second mother to many. Every Halloween, she would often make over 100 of the best donuts to give to all the trick-or-treaters (and their parents).
Throughout her life, Debra enjoyed playing and coaching girls’ softball with her sister, Kathy. She loved spending time with family, collecting antiques, caring for the many dachshunds she had over the years, watching her grandkids’ events and taking them to catch their first fish. She was dedicated to service and community. A member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a Sunday school teacher, city of Allen council member and the cemetery sexton.
She was most proud of her two children and four grandchildren. Debra is survived by her son, Mark Moser (wife Diane) of Valley Center, Kansas; daughter, Laurie Dunn (husband Richard) of Weston, Missouri. Grandchildren include Todd Moser, Calista and Adalynn Dunn and a bonus grandson, Carter Dunn. She is also survived by her parents, Donald and Dorothy Schiesser; sister, Kathy Jackson (husband Larry); brother, Jeff Schiesser (wife Dana); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Moser; her sister, Joleen Day as well as her brother-in-law, Bruce Day.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Luke’s Hospice House for their wonderful care and support during this difficult time. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to https://www.saintlukesgiving.org/donate or mail donation to St. Luke’s Foundation, Attn: Hospice House, 901 E. 104th St., #100, Kansas City, MO 64131 in memory of Debra Moser.
