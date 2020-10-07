The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County rose to 55 as nine new positives were reported by members of Public Health Wednesday. Seven recoveries were also reported.
At this time, there remains one active cluster in a university/college setting which accounts for three cases.
Wednesday's update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,115 since March, with 36 confirmed deaths. Four additional deaths are currently pending confirmation from the KDHE.
Four people are currently hospitalized.
Wednesday's report comes as top Republican legislators signed off on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's request to extend a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic as the state set another record for COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
Eight leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature — six of them Republicans — unanimously approved Kelly's plan to extend the state of emergency until Nov. 15. Under a law enacted in June, top lawmakers must consider an extension once a month. The state of emergency would have expired Oct. 15 without their approval, possibly hindering the ability of the state to move supplies and personnel around.
KDHE reported another 1,244 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase of 2%, to bring the pandemic total to 63,952 since the pandemic reached Kansas in March.
The state averaged 600 new cases a day during the seven-day period ending Wednesday.
The health department also reported 85 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations since Monday, an increase of 2.8% for a pandemic total of 3,121. The state averaged 29.14 new hospitalizations a day for the seven days ending Wednesday, nearly 11% higher than the previous record of 26.29 for the seven days ending Monday.
Hospitalizations represent about 4.9% of the reported cases, and that percentage has fallen over time after being as high as 25% during the first month after the pandemic reached Kansas.
COVID-19-related deaths have continued to represent about 1.1% of total cases. The state health department reported another 17 since Monday, to bring the total for the pandemic to 723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.