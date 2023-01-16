Work continued into Monday on the City of Emporia’s Water Treatment Plant Ozone System, after a weekend failure caused the city’s water supply to smell and taste “off” for many residents.
City communications manager Christine Johnson told The Gazette Sunday that water plant crews were continuing their efforts to work with the vendor to restore the system to its full operation.
A meeting is scheduled with the Ozone System vendor Monday morning, Johnson said. Another update on the situation will come after that call.
“The water is safe,” she said in a written release on Sunday. “While the city uses chlorine as the primary disinfectant, residents may notice a different taste or odor associated with their water until the issue is resolved.”
The issue was first reported Saturday after several readers contacted The Gazette about an odd taste and odor to their drinking water.
Johnson said the water treatment plant is still meeting Kansas Department of Health standards with this disinfectant change.
“Thank you for your patience as the city works through this issue,” she said. “Thank you to the city crews who are dedicated to providing the community with quality water.”
