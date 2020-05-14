Charges were dropped against a Lebo teenager who was arrested in connection to a reported shooting incident in Emporia Monday afternoon.
Nineteen-year-old Chaska Lacey, of Lebo, and an unnamed 15-year-old were both taken into custody after the Emporia Police Department investigated reports of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Sunnyslope Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.
“Police determined shots were fired into a residence there,” EPD Sergeant Lisa Sage said in a written release Tuesday. “The investigation lead to the arrest of two people.”
Upon investigation, Lacey was released from custody but it is not known whether his companion was also released. The Lyon County Attorney's Office told The Emporia Gazette Thursday that Lacey was "unarrested" by the Emporia Police Department and had no other information on the matter.
Anyone with information about this case — or any crime — to call 343-4200 or anonymously to Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 342-2273.
You can also submit tips through www.p3tips.com or the P3Tips mobile app.
(2) comments
"Unarrested", that has me stumped. Per the dictionary, it means not arrested, but how can be arrested be not arrested? The story is very confusing. Were shots fired or not? I wouldn't drive someone around so that they could shoot into people homes as I would suspect that I would end up "arrested" for doing that. Frankly, a lot of the stuff that goes on in Emporia ..................
Hey, it's okay, the cops know who did it, and he is on their list. As long as the authorities know who did it, then everything is okay. This is the new method of law enforcement for violent crimes. Now, for non-violent crimes, well, that's different...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.