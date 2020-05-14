Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.